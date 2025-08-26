Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $18,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,009.90. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3%

PEBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 34.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.