Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 42 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares in the company, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $659.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $754.86 and a 200-day moving average of $676.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

