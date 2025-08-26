Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 546,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 76,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Kane Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42.
About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.
