Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Shares Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 24,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 97,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

PVLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

