Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 132,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 41,718 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $14.03.

Bank of China Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

