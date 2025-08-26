Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading 21.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 136,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 582% from the average session volume of 20,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 39.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.