New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of New World Development Co. (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 11,858 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New World Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

New World Development Stock Performance

About New World Development

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

