Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Associated British Foods PLC (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $30.68. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 1,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

