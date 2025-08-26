Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $590.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.97 and a 200 day moving average of $542.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

