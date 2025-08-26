Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the previous session’s volume of 63 shares.The stock last traded at $420.04 and had previously closed at $437.48.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.27.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

