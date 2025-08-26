Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 142,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 729,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.