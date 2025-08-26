Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.06. The stock had a trading volume of 73,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,388. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

