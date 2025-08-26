EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $15.88. EHang shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 2,161,417 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on EH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EHang by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EHang by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of EHang by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EHang by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

