Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.66, but opened at $75.04. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

