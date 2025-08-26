Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.66, but opened at $75.04. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
