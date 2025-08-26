Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,232.42, but opened at $3,100.00. Constellation Software shares last traded at $3,203.81, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,496.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,451.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.71 by $5.60. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 77.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 11.0%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.