Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.28, but opened at $194.25. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $208.95, with a volume of 544,445 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 380.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

