Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

