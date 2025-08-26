Timothy Gokey Sells 5,674 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $206.95 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,254,000 after acquiring an additional 946,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after acquiring an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

