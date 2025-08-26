Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as low as $158.03 and last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 1115561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. CJS Securities reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.35.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $175.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

