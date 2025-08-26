MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Get MannKind alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNKD

MannKind Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:MNKD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 1,474,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,229,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in MannKind by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 578,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 223.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.