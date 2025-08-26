SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Head-To-Head Review

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies -177.64% -191.53% -49.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and SolarEdge Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $901.46 million 2.16 -$1.81 billion ($29.96) -1.09

Meyer Burger Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarEdge Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meyer Burger Technology and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 SolarEdge Technologies 10 18 0 0 1.64

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential downside of 44.49%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Meyer Burger Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

