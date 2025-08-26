Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $163.36. 31,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

