Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $213.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.4340 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

