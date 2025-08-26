CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,767,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CDW by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,596,000 after buying an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,471,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CDW by 444.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $231.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

