Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 18,180 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,180 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $188,344.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,687,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,202,468.92. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,384 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $86,774.40.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,242 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $531,891.96.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $195,514.20.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $343,178.88.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

