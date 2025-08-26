Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.08, but opened at $99.00. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $98.70, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 238.0%. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim’s previous dividend of $0.54. Bank Hapoalim’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

