WS Management Lllp Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WS Management Lllp lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

