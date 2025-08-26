Magna International’s (MGA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra Research raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Magna International stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 145,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,405. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Magna International by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

