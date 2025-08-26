AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.47, but opened at $45.17. AXA shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 19,960 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

