AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.47, but opened at $45.17. AXA shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 19,960 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AXA
AXA Trading Down 3.9%
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ubiquiti’s 30% Jump: Why This Was a Turnaround, Not Just a Trend
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Southern Company: From Nuclear Risk to AI Reward
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.