UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.72. UniCredit shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 10,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

