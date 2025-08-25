Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.78 or 1.00320303 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111,638.03 or 0.99399871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00373596 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 123,354,674 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.16579117 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,516,324.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

