Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,204.65 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $660.80 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

