Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 14619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $740.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

