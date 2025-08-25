SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 94330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 379,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.