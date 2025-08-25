Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 114598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

