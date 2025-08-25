Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%

AVGO opened at $294.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.96.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

