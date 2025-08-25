Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%
AVGO opened at $294.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.96.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
