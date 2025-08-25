Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.9920 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

