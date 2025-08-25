Tectum (TET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $341.40 Thousand

Tectum (TET) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Tectum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $341.40 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,894,683.81088423 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.92903681 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $269,796.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

