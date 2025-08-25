iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $355.32 and last traded at $354.01, with a volume of 548569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

