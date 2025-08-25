FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 38666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 107,716.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

