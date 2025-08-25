Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.09, with a volume of 381009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.42.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

