Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,265 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $103,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 172,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

