Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,001 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $168,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,506 shares of company stock worth $80,507,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.6060 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.23. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.