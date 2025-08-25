Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up 1.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,090,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,472,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in CocaCola by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 27.7% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $70.0840 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

