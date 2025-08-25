iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 148985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.83.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

