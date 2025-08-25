NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Lowered by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.2270 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
