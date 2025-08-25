Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $349.3180 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.31 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

