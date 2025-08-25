Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $89,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

