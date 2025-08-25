Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

