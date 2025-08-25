Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,326,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,121,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5%

Encompass Health stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $124.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

